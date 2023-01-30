The truth behind the infamous Prime 112 scrap involving Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs remains a mystery as both parties continuously downplay the melee.

Jim Jones recently appeared on FlipDaScript podcast where he was certainly open to any questions sent in his direction. During the appearance, he discussed Max B, Stack Bundles, and more. However, at one point, QueenzFlip pressed the Dipset rapper about his dispute with Freddie Gibbs. “He got attacked in the same restaurant you were in. Where were you?” QueenzFlip asked Jones, who immediately denied his involvement afterward.

ATLANTA, GA – September 15: Jim Jones attends the Official Revolt Summit after party at Compound on September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I don’t remember being in any restaurant and a fight broke out,” Jones said. “I don’t like to go to them type of places where all the hip-hoppity stuff and these guys, they – you know what I mean? The big chains on and very aggressive. I’m not into that.”

“I just do music and try to stay home and stay out the way,” he continued. “These guys are actually crazy. I’m scared of most of them. Like, it’s a scary thing. You ever been in a room with a bunch of these rappers? They, like, so fucking scary. I had to hold onto my money and make sure I put it in my sock.”

Jones’ latest comes a few months following a veiled threat to leak footage of the fight. After Gibbs described the altercation as a food fight, the Dipset rapper briefly responded in a since-deleted post.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Freddie Gibbs attends Experience The Resort & Casino Special Listening Event at on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Prime footage loadin lol,” he wrote before suggesting that it could be a career-ending moment for Gibbs. “Should I b petty or keep or player cause this shit look nasty is all I’m a say lol.”

At this point, it seems as if we might never know what really went down at Prime 112. Check out Jim Jones’ interview below.