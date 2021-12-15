Prime 112
- MixtapesJim Jones & Hitmaka Team Up On "Back In My Prime"Jim Jones and Hitmaka deliver straight heat on "Back In My Prime" ft. Stefflon Don, BEAM, Jeremih and more. By Aron A.
- SongsJim Jones & Hitmaka Lock In With Stefflon Don On "I Am"Jim Jones locks in with Stefflon Don on the Hitmaka-produced, "I Am." By Aron A.
- SongsJim Jones & Hitmaka Are Back At It On "Seen The Money"Jim Jones and Hitmaka gear up for their long-awaited project, "Back In My Prime." By Aron A.
- BeefJim Jones Denies Fighting Freddie Gibbs At Miami RestaurantJim Jones previously suggested that he'd leak footage of his altercation with Freddie Gibbs. By Aron A.
- MusicJim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll MoveJim Jones is reportedly naming his next album "Prime 112" after the restaurant where he allegedly beat up Freddie Gibbs.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJim Jones & Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Get Into Fight In Miami: ReportThe rappers and their entourages were rumored to have thrown fisticuffs at Prime 112 restaurant.By Erika Marie