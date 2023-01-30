Cam’ron and Ma$e teamed up to perform their classic collaboration, “Horse & Carriage,” at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday. The two originally released the song nearly 25 years ago.

“Imma keep it a hundred: I ain’t do this song in so long,” Cam’ron said on stage. “So Imma just act like y’all know it and do a little bit of this [dance].”

Ma$e added: “Yo, we never got to perform this song. We never got to perform this.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 27: Hip-hop artist Mase attends the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City.

Jadakiss also performed at the event, billed as a part of the venue’s 2022-2023 The Next Movement season. The Apollo describes the series as “an exploration of what’s new, now and next in music, dance, art and ideas.”

Earlier in the night, Jadakiss paused the show to address Harlem directly.

“Listen Harlem: when SNS drop this shit, act like wherever you was at when you first heard this shit when it came out,” he said. “Don’t go over the balcony but fucking go crazy. This has never been seen before. This shit right here is a NFT. Whatever a NFT is, when y’all do this song, it’s a NFT!”

Sheek Louch and Styles P also made appearances during the show to perform their verses from DMX‘s “N****z Done Started Something.”

Cam’ron’s performance at the Apollo comes just a week after his last appearance at the venue. Drake welcomed him to the stage during one of his shows at the iconic Harlem venue.

Check out a clip from Cam’ron and Ma$e’s performance at the Apollo below.

Cam'ron & Ma$e perform "Horse & Carriage" for the first time ever at Apollo 👀🔥https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/i6FFFtFNZV — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 29, 2023

