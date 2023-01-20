Juelz Santana just shared a snippet of a new Lil Wayne song on his Instagram. Moreover, he teased a new album on the way, expected to be a Gangsta Grillz tape titled We In Motion set for later this year. In this new snippet, Weezy starts his verse over some menacing bell hits and what sound like string swells. Whatever Santana’s cooking up, it seems the New Orleans veteran will deliver some heat.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Lil Wayne performs at the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

“Ayo, the cocaine whiter, the rope chain brighter,” Wayne raps on his part. However, the clip abruptly ends before we can hear more. There’s a spoken word bit right before, or at least that’s what’s noticeable from the snippet. Also, Santana dons a face mask as he sits in front of the mixed song on a computer. Amid empty Pepsi cans and a half-smoked blunt, it looked like he was in the studio for a while.

Moreover, Santana teased fans with what he’s been cooking with another notable spitter, Joyner Lucas. As he gears up for an anticipated drop, some other developments in his life unfortunately came about. Reality star Kimbella announced her split from the rapper back in December of last year.

While they didn’t reveal much about the breakup, a video that Kimbella shared might contain some hidden answers.

“Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered,” she captioned the video. “Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change. Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship. Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him. Figuring out how you’re going to fix yourself after he dragged you down.”

No lies told here. Juelz Santana deserves his flowers ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/uuOgyX3vsy — Shaa. (@QueenShaShaa_) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, dropping new music isn’t all that Tunechi is likely worried about. The “A Milli” MC recently lost a $20 million legal battle with his former manager for unfulfilled payments. Still, as one of the most talked-about legends in hip-hop, a brighter news story is probably just around the corner.

Regardless, what do you think of the Lil Wayne snippet shared to Juelz Santana’s Instagram? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for more sneak peeks from your favorite rapper’s next release.