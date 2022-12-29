Shortly after Kimbella publicly announced her split from Juelz Santana, the reality television star dropped a few hints at why her marriage to the Dipset rapper might have failed.

Posting a video to her Instagram story, Santana’s estranged wife alluded to arguments and feeling alone in a relationship being reasons for the breakup.

Showing clips from various films, the video Kimbella shared included the caption, “Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered. Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change.”

“Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship,” the caption continued. “Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him. Figuring out how you’re going to fix yourself after he dragged you down.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Kimbell uploaded a bikini thirst trap to her 2.5 million Instagram followers. Revealing that her and Santana were no longer together, the Love & Hip Hop star wrote under the post, “Next chapter … S I N G L E.”

The pair got married in 2019 after dating for a decade prior. The “There It Go” rapper also got arrested and welcomed his third child with Kimbella that same year.

After being locked up for 17 months on gun charges, Santana revealed in an interview with VladTV that it was “a learning experience.”

“For me I got to turn jail into Yale. I got to be smarter, I got to read a lot more and I got back to writing,” he shared. “Like I wrote so much in there. Like my execution plans since I been home been phenomenal right now, like I’m just all the way in getting to it.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Kimbella Vanderhee and Juelz Santana attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Since his release, the New York emcee has released a number of singles, including 2021’s “Biggie Talk” and “Whitney,” which dropped several months ago.

Though Kimbella has publicly announced their split, Santana has yet to comment on the breakup.

