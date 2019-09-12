kimbella
- RelationshipsJuelz Santana Denies Cheating On Kimbella, Admits To Infidelity In The Past"I pride myself on being faithful, 'cuz there was a time I wasn't," the Harlem-born rap star wrote on his Instagram Story.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJuelz Santana Wants Kimbella Back, Posts Valentine's Day Messages For HerAfter she announced the split last December, it seems the Dipset rapper isn't ready to move on yet and is working to get her back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKimbella Hints At Why Her & Juelz Santana Called It QuitsThe reality television stars are splitting up after three years of marriage.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsKimbella Announces Split From Juelz Santana With Thirst TRapThe reality star took to Instagram to announce her split from the rapper.By Lamar Banks
- TVJuelz Santana, Kimbella, Erica Mena, Safaree, Stevie J To Appear On "Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion"Familiar faces will reunite as they attempt to put the hostility, awkwardness, and years-long drama behind them.
By Erika Marie
- GramJuelz Santana Gifts Wife Kimbella With New Car & Jewelry: "U Deserve It"The rapper penned a loving birthday message to his wife days ago.By Erika Marie
- GramJuelz Santana Helps Wife Kimbella Promote Her OnlyFans AccountYou'll find another famous face on the popular money-making website.By Erika Marie
- GramJuelz Santana Reunites With His Kids After Prison ReleaseJuelz Santana meets his toddler son and reunites with his other kids after being released from prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJuelz Santana Is Coming Home TodayJuelz Santana's wife Kimbella says that the legendary rapper is coming home after spending the last year in prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJuelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Launches Petition For His ReleaseJuelz Santana is expected to be released in early 2021 but Kimbella wants him to return home before then.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKimbella Explains Why Juelz Santana Opened Up About Addiction On "LHHNY"Kimbella is ready for Juelz Santana to come home and she said the paperwork has been filed for him to be released from prison sometime this summer.By Erika Marie
- TVKimbella Gets Dragged On Twitter For Going Off On Yandy Smith On "L&HH"Kimbella confronted Yandy Smith on "Love & Hip Hop: New York" this week for not defending her when Chrissy Lampkin notoriously beat Kimbella up a decade ago.By Lynn S.
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Be Released From Prison Early, According To Wife KimbellaHappy for them.By Lynn S.
- MusicKimbella Updates Fans On Juelz Santana's Prison MindstateJuelz Santana has been keeping busy. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Love & Hip Hop New York" Season 10 Cast To Feature Original MembersThey're baaack.By Erika Marie