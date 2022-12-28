Kimbella and Juelz Santana are no more. The video model and former Love & Hip Hop New York star took to Instagram to reveal that she’s single, with a bikini clad photo of herself showing off her ass-ets.

“Next Chapter… S I N G L E,” she captioned the risqué photo. The Harlem couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2019. That same year, the reality show stars welcomed their third child together. They also tied the knot that year with a star-studded private ceremony. Santana popped the question as Dipset celebrated their first album together in 14 years, Diplomatic Ties.

“This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time,” Juelz told the audience. “She stuck it out with a n—a through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 26: Kimberly “Kimbella” James attends the Juelz Santana #freesantana Listening Party at Jue Lan Club on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Kimbella’s racy bikini pic caused a stir on social media. Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the spicy photo, as well as her split from Juelz. “This is how she wants to announce [her split],” one fan wrote. “Some women will never learn. She’ll get just want she’s asking for, someone to use and disrespect her.”

Other commenters weren’t convinced that Kimbella is single. “Come on now Kimbella! YOU ain’t going nowhere, just like Chrissy ain’t going nowhere. It’s been 30 yrs.” Juelz and Kimbella haven’t spoken much about their relationship lately. But back in 2020, the Dipset star gifted Kimbella with a brand new car and new jewelry for her birthday. He also gushed about the mother of his children with a sweet birthday message.

“I Love Kissing U, Hugging U, Holding U, Touching U, Making Love To U, I Love Loving U, I Love Being In Love Wit U… HAPPY BDAY My Love QueenBella Aka @kimbellasworld.” No word on why the couple has called it quits.

