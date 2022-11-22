Juelz Santana says that he spent his 17-month stint in prison learning. The legendary New York rapper reflected on his time behind bars while speaking with VladTV.

“I hated being there, but it was a learning experience,” Santana said. “For me I got to turn jail into Yale. I got to be smarter, I got to read a lot more and I got back to writing. Like I wrote so much in there. Like my execution plans since I been home been phenomenal right now, like I’m just all the way in getting to it.”

PERTH AMBOY, NJ – APRIL 5: Hip hop star Juelz Santana speaks to students during the Register and Vote, New Jersey! “Be Powerful, Be Heard” Youth Initiative at Perth Amboy High School April 5, 2005 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Santana also addressed the difference between being in a holding cell and prison. He says that inmates keep their cells much cleaner, since they know they’re there for the long haul.

“N****s keep their shit clean in jail,” he said. “All that pissy, dirty shit, that’s at the bookings with muthafuckers that don’t give a fuck and there’s no order. You go to jail, there’s order n***a. There’s order, there’s politics and there’s shit going on.”

“For the most part, now it’s like ’cause n****s know they’re there to live there,” Santana added. “When you’re in a holding cell, most of them motherfuckers are like, ‘I’m going home tomorrow. My mommy bout to bail me out, this ’bout to happen.’ They not going to be there long.”

Santana’s VladTV appearance comes ahead of the release of his next project, which he announced earlier this week. It will be his first project since 2020.

Check out Santana’s appearance on VladTV below.

[Via]