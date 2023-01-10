Logan Paul has been going through more than a few controversies as of late. For instance, he was recently exposed for some allegedly shady practices within his CryptoZoo project. In fact, Paul was going to sue creator CoffeeZilla for his reporting. However, Paul decided to drop the case.

Now, Paul is being criticized for a completely different situation. According to TMZ, a pig named Pearl was rescued by Gentle Barn in California. This pig was found in critical condition in an abandoned field and was laying next to a pig that had actually died. Subsequently, it was revealed that Paul used to keep Pearl as a pet.

As the story goes, Paul had purchased the pig, thinking that it would stay small forever. However, Paul eventually moved to Puerto Rico and needed to give it a new home. The pig was sent to Santa Clarita, however, Paul seems to think the new owner ultimately abandoned the big.

Logan Paul Speaks

Following this news, Paul wrote an email to Gentle Barn where he thanked them for giving the pig a home. He was extremely grateful for the organization, noting that he cared deeply about his former pet.

As far as I know, the Farmer called the Gentle Barn to pick her up, & denies there was a second pig — Pearl was transferred alone.



This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 10, 2023

Logan Paul looks on during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Logan, many weren’t buying his comments. While it was confirmed that Logan hasn’t had the pig for two years, many noted that this is a worrying trend amongst influencers. For instance, some pointed out that he should have known the pig wouldn’t be small forever.

“Logan Paul should have been punted into the sun after the evil shit he pulled in Japan. This is also evil. Also I am begging folks to understand that mini pigs DO NOT EXIST there is no such thing as a mini pig! They will not stay tiny!” one Twitter user wrote. “Influencers need to stop buying animals just to abandon them when they’re no longer farming them enough ‘clout.'” another said.

something i think is absolutely horrifying that i don't see anyone talking about is that logan paul owned another pig named piggy smalls; with no mention on where the pigs current whereabouts are



reminder that pearl was found next to a dead pig. https://t.co/tp61tf7DJR pic.twitter.com/X51OHqiA7M — huge custard guy (@dukenuketheem) January 10, 2023

Logan Paul should have been punted into the sun after the evil shit he pulled in Japan.



This is also evil. Also I am begging folks to understand that mini pigs DO NOT EXIST there is no such thing as a mini pig! They will not stay tiny! https://t.co/I1694YlCDe — ruth says wear a mask (@Ruth_Mensch) January 10, 2023

Logan Paul you dirty bitch I can’t believe you abandoned Pearl because you didn’t do your research that teacup pigs aren’t a real thing you absolute fucking walnut. How dare you abandon that sweet girl because of your own negligence. — 🌺Furby Taxidermist🌺 (@Frizzlefraggle) January 10, 2023

.@LoganPaul you are a literal piece of shit. If you didn’t want her anymore you could have brought her somewhere safe & not have abandoned her. and @chloebennet YOU are part of this because you wanted the pig & left it with Logan. https://t.co/HYKp1ITwxs — taylor (@weakintheheart) January 9, 2023

Influencers need to stop buying animals just to abandon them when they're no longer farming them enough 'clout'. To hear a pig died and the other was in poor condition and was once under the care of Logan Paul makes me SICK. — onlyphans.com (@shesaphan) January 10, 2023

Overall, it is definitely a sad situation as you never want to see an animal in such poor condition. For now, however, it still remains to be seen who is truly at fault.

Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this developing story.

