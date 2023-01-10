Logan Paul Catches Heat After Former Pet Pig Found In Critical Condition
Logan Paul thanked a rescue organization for helping the pig.
Logan Paul has been going through more than a few controversies as of late. For instance, he was recently exposed for some allegedly shady practices within his CryptoZoo project. In fact, Paul was going to sue creator CoffeeZilla for his reporting. However, Paul decided to drop the case.
Now, Paul is being criticized for a completely different situation. According to TMZ, a pig named Pearl was rescued by Gentle Barn in California. This pig was found in critical condition in an abandoned field and was laying next to a pig that had actually died. Subsequently, it was revealed that Paul used to keep Pearl as a pet.
As the story goes, Paul had purchased the pig, thinking that it would stay small forever. However, Paul eventually moved to Puerto Rico and needed to give it a new home. The pig was sent to Santa Clarita, however, Paul seems to think the new owner ultimately abandoned the big.
Logan Paul Speaks
Following this news, Paul wrote an email to Gentle Barn where he thanked them for giving the pig a home. He was extremely grateful for the organization, noting that he cared deeply about his former pet.
Unfortunately for Logan, many weren’t buying his comments. While it was confirmed that Logan hasn’t had the pig for two years, many noted that this is a worrying trend amongst influencers. For instance, some pointed out that he should have known the pig wouldn’t be small forever.
“Logan Paul should have been punted into the sun after the evil shit he pulled in Japan. This is also evil. Also I am begging folks to understand that mini pigs DO NOT EXIST there is no such thing as a mini pig! They will not stay tiny!” one Twitter user wrote. “Influencers need to stop buying animals just to abandon them when they’re no longer farming them enough ‘clout.'” another said.
Overall, it is definitely a sad situation as you never want to see an animal in such poor condition. For now, however, it still remains to be seen who is truly at fault.
Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments below.
