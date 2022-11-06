Logan Paul announced on his social media pages, Saturday, that he tore his ACL, MCL, and possibly even his meniscus while fighting Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul says that the injury occurred midway through the 25-minute match.

“All I did was tear my ACL, MCL and potentially my meniscus,” Paul announced on his Instagram Story.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 06: Logan Paul wears a Charizard Pokemon card chain as he enters the ring for his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

On Twitter, he added: “Happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated.”

In more posts on his Instagram Story, he filmed himself being pushed around in a wheelchair by his girlfriend and joked about his recovery time.

As for the fight itself, Logan brought in his brother, Jake, at one point to help take on the undisputed WWE universal champion. Despite the help, Logan went on to lose the match, marking the first WWE loss of his career. Overall, the fight showcased Logan’s ability to deliver big moments; however, it’s unclear when he’ll next step inside a WWE ring.

Logan made his WWE debut during an episode of WWE SmackDown back in April 2021. He later took on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio with the help of The Miz., who later turned on him. The two fought at SummerSlam, earlier this year, after Logan inked a multi-year deal with the WWE.

In addition to his part-time work as a professional wrestler, Logan hosts his own podcast titled Impaulsive.

As for Jake, he’s been busy with a boxing career of his own, having recently defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva. He’s also beaten Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and more.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

