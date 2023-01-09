Before Gervonta Davis took on Hector Garcia, there was a bit of a spat in the audience. Tank reigned victorious in the anticipated bout, but ahead of the fight, footage of an altercation involving Wallo, Meek Mill, Gary Russell Jr., and Stephen Jackson made the rounds on social media. This week, Jackson also explains his participation, revealing that he was trying to protect his wife from people pushing in the crowd.

“Some clarity for y’all. A lot of people that wish they was in my shoes had alot to say. Full of hate,” the former NBA star wrote on Instagram.

Jackson also shared a video of the incident where he’s seen yelling at people to back away from his area. Things looked serious when he tucked in his chains. It seemed that the crowd was getting a little too close, and his wife was pushed.

“I hope this video makes u feel even worst than u already do. I protect me and mine,” he further added. “My wife is my priority. All that other sh*t for the birds. When u tell another grown man to watch his mouth a incident is going to happen. Give respect to get it. S/O @jefe @wallo267 @gilliedaking.”

Meanwhile, the verbal scuffle involving Meek reportedly stemmed from Davis’s rival, Gary Russell Jr. The latter was unsurprisingly betting against Tank, and after exchanging a few words, reports state a few shoves were given.

Wallo stepped in to calm the chaos and is also seen in videos doing his best to keep the peace. After the run-in with Russell Jr., Meek and his crew were said to have been escorted out of the arena.

Check out the video of Meek’s confrontation with Russell Jr. above.

