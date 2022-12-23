Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world, and for good reason. Of course, they are forever linked to the likes of Michael Jordan. Jordan had some amazing shoes during his time as a player, and to this day, his old silhouettes remain beloved.

Overall, this has been great business for Jumpman. Fans are always clamoring for new takes on retro silhouettes. Consequently, Jumpman has given those sneakerheads exactly what they want. In 2023 especially, there will be plenty of retro Jordans to go around.

Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Black-White” – Image via Nike

New Jordan Brand Collection

Recently, Jordan Brand unveiled its brand-new collection for the Spring 2023 season. This new collection boasts a whopping 16 new offerings, and they have all been revealed throughout this article. If you love your Jordans, this is going to be an amazing year for you.

Firstly, we start this collection with four new Air Jordan 1s. Of course, three of these are the latest iteration of the Jordan 1. Meanwhile, the last one is an Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85. Secondly, there are a pair of Air Jordan 2s, while the Air Jordan 3 also gets a scheme. From there, the Air Jordan 4 gets two colorways, and Jordan 5 gets three.

Air Jordan 1 True Blue – Image via Nike

Moreover, the Air Jordan 6, 9, 13, and 14 Low all each get one new colorway. These models are extremely unique, and you can find them all down below. Overall, there has never been a better time to be a sneakerhead. There are simply too many new models to count.

Release Details

Jordan Brand will be releasing these new models over the course of the next three to four months. By then, we will also have the Summer 2023 collection to show you. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know your favorite sneakers from this collection, in the comments section down below.

Jordan 1 White Cement – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Laney – Image via Nike

Jordan 2 Lucky Green – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 Sunset Haze – Image via Nike

Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 Photon Dust – Image via Nike

Jordan 4 Oil Green – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 Aqua – Image via Nike

Jordan 5 UNC – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 Mars For Her – Image via Nike

Jordan 6 Cool Grey – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 Light Olive Concord – Image via Nike

Jordan 13 Playoffs – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 14 Low Metallic Silver – Image via Nike

