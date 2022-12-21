Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.

Overall, it is one of the best Jumpman shoes ever made. From the unique overlay patterns to the Air Max midsole, this is a shoe that you can’t go wrong with. Additionally, this shoe has seen so many cool colorways over the years, and Jordan Brand won’t be stopping that trend, anytime soon.

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

One of the most recent Jordan 6 models to be revealed is this “Cool Grey” scheme below. “Cool Grey” is an aesthetic that has made its way to a plethora of Jumpman shoes over the years. Now, it is here on the Jordan 6, and sneakerheads are rejoicing.

Firstly, the shoe is covered in some white leather overlays. Secondly, we get grey on the toe box and the side panels. Moreover, this grey is then placed on the tongue, back heel tab, and even the midsole. This all contrasts with more white, making this your typical “Cool Grey” model.

Cool Grey – Image via Nike

Overall, this is exactly what you would expect from a Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” model. All of your signature details are here, and if you like this aesthetic, then these are going to be a definite cop.

Release Details

Originally, this shoe was slated to drop on February 4th. However, SoleCollector is reporting a new release date of April 19th. Let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Air Jordan 6 – Image via Nike

