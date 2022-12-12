When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.

Overall, the Jordan 6 is just a nice, sleak shoe. Additionally, it celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, which led to some truly amazing colorways. Now, the shoe is 31 going on 32, and Jordan Brand is still promising more heat. Needless to say, it is a good time to be a fan of this silhouette.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

One of the many Air Jordan 6 colorways that is on the way is this “Cool Grey” model. This is one of the many Jumpman shoes that was officially unveiled today. It will be part of the Spring 2023 range for Jordan Brand, and as you can see, it is a neutral yet exciting shoe.

Firstly, you can see that the base of the shoe is grey. From the toe box to the side panels to the midsole and even the tongue, we get a nice shade of grey. Secondly, the overlays here are all white. This leads to a nice contrasting tone that brings the entire sneaker together.

Cool Grey – Image via Nike

Overall, you really cannot go wrong here. While the shoe isn’t extremely loud, it definitely has its place. This is a model that will get the job done for a lot of people, and we can’t wait to see more of it.

Release Details

For those of you out there who like these and want to get them upon release, you will be able to do so on February 4th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]