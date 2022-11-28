One of the best Jordan Brand sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that Jordan won his very first NBA championship with. Consequently, Jumpman has given it a whole slew of colorways over the years. Fans haven’t minded, as this is a truly amazing offering.

Just last year, this shoe celebrated its 40th anniversary. Throughout 2021, this sneaker got a ton of colorways and retros. Subsequently, in 2022, Jordan Brand was able to keep this trend alive. Moving forward into 2023, it seems like they have every intention of giving the shoe more great offerings.

Air Jordan 6 “Toro”

One of the many Air Jordan 6 models that are going to drop in 2023 is the “Toro” colorway. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @kicksdong, we have some new in-hand images of the sneaker. Overall, this is looking like a must-cop for next Summer.

Firstly, the upper is covered in a loud, yet gorgeous shade of red suede. Secondly, the shoe features a midsole that has a mix of red and black. Furthermore, black is found on the tongue, which adds that nice bit of contrast. These are all elements that work well together, and fans will appreciate the Bulls’ aesthetic here.

Overall, if you like the Air Jordan 6, then there is a very good chance that you will like this shoe. It has a very agreeable aesthetic that is both loud and alluring. Jumpman has always knocked it out of the park with the “Toro” aesthetic, and that is especially true here.

Release Details

According to the Instagram post from @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is dropping on June 24th of next year. However, it should be noted that this is simply a rumor. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

