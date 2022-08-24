One of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 6. It is a sneaker that has legendary status thanks to the fact that Michael Jordan wore it during his first championship run back in 1991. Fans love this model, and for very good reason. There have been a ton of great colorways to make their way to the market over the years, and now, sneakerheads will be blessed with a "Georgetown" model.

As you can see in the official images down below, this shoe fits the "Georgetown" aesthetic perfectly. The base of the shoe is mostly grey, while navy blue is found on the midsole, tongue, and even the back heel tab. Overall, it is a solid yet simple colorway that will definitely appeal to the NCAA basketball fans out there.

For those of you who want to go out and cop these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 3rd for a price of $200 USD. Pairs will be available over at GOAT and Flight Club, so be sure to check those platforms out. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 6, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

