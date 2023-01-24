When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This came all the way back in 1991, and subsequently, the Jordan 6 became a legendary silhouette. To this day, the shoe remains an absolute fan-favorite that is constantly getting some incredible new offerings.

Throughout 2021, this shoe was celebrating its 30th birthday. Consequently, there were a ton of great new colorways and retros being produced. Now, however, it seems like Jordan Brand is still very much committed to carrying the momentum. Offerings like the Jordan 6 “Toro” prove that.

Air Jordan 6 “Toro”

For the most part, @zsneakerheadz on Instagram has been the account to provide fans with updates on this offering. Today, we have a video from @imbstarr that showcases just how gorgeous this colorway is. Overall, fans will love these quite a bit.

Firstly, it is impossible to talk about these shoes without mentioning the gorgeous red upper. This sneaker is covered in some incredible materials and it makes for an awesome look. Secondly, the midsole here is black, red, and white, which brings together that iconic Chicago Bulls style. Of course, anything Bulls related is going to make sneakerheads happy, and this is no exception.

There have been plenty of red and black Air Jordan 6 offerings over the years. However, it remains clear that this is one of the best ones out there. When you cover a shoe like this in all-red, you know you are going to get something that pops. Whether it be for everyday wear or hooping, people are going to be impressed when they see these.

Release Details

For now, these are slated to drop on June 24th of this year. However, this is information that has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Having said that, you should stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know how you feel about these, in the comments down below.

