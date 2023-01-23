If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.

At this point, there is no telling where the AJ6 will go next. If there is one thing for certain, however, it’s that there will be plenty of new offerings in 2023. Jordan Brand has already shown off some teasers of these kicks, and there is no doubt that sneakerheads are spoiled.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

In the official images down below, you can find the Jordan 6 “Cool Grey.” This is an incredible model that plays off an iconic color scheme. Furthermore, you can never go wrong with the Jordan 6 silhouette, which has that incredible race car feel to it.

Firstly, this shoe begins with some grey on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, the overlays here are mostly white. From there, the midsole has a mixture of grey and white, while the tongue is grey and the back heel tab is also grey.

Cool Grey – Image via Nike

When combined, these elements form a fantastic shoe that a lot of people are going to enjoy. Hopefully, the Air Jordan 6 continues to get this kind of preferential treatment over the next decade.

Release Details

These were originally slated for April, however, it is now being reported that these will drop on February 25th. If you need a pair, you will be able to grab one over at GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

