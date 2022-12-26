Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991 while wearing the Air Jordan 6. Subsequently, the Jordan 6 became one of the best Jumpman shoes ever made. It is easy to see why the sneaker would become so popular as overall, it is just an impeccable silhouette.

Consequently, this sneaker has gotten a whole bunch of amazing colorways throughout the years. Every single year, Jumpman is looking to elevate the silhouette with a whole bunch of new offerings. In 2023, that is certainly going to be the case, once again.

Customers are seen at an Air Jordan store in Shenzhen. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the Air Jordan 6 is getting a “Craft” model. The Air Jordan 4 and 5 have gotten one, so it makes sense that the AJ6 will as well. This one, however, contains some extra unique colors.

In the photoshop rendering below, you can see how the base is mostly white. What makes this unique is the mix of materials throughout the upper. Ultimately, this is how the Craft aesthetic comes into play. From there, the shoe has some gold trim on the back heel tab, and even the midsole.

If you love the Air Jordan 6 and want something a little bit different, then these are going to be for you. However, if you prefer that Jordan Brand simply stuck with the classic colorways, then you might want to wait around for something else. Either way, Jumpman will have you covered at some point.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, it looks like the Air Jordan 6 “Craft” will drop on July 15th of next year. However, an official release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section below.

