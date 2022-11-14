One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.

Over the years, this silhouette has been blessed with a whole bunch of colorways. It is clear that this is a model that still resonates with people, so it should come as no surprise that it is still getting so many awesome offerings. As it turns out, one new color scheme is going to drop in two Saturdays from now.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver”

During the Fall and Winter months, consumers are mostly just looking for nice neutral color schemes. Pieces that are colorful are more from the spring and summer. Additionally, if you do deal with elements like snow, you’re better off getting caught in the thick of things with some black shoes.

With this latest Air Jordan 6, Jumpman is clearly trying to prepare fans for the elements. This model is called “Metallic Silver,” although black is the biggest draw here. As you can see, the upper is covered in black suede, meanwhile, the midsole has silver highlights. Furthermore, this sneaker comes complete with an icy blue outsole.

Air Jordan 6 – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a basic colorway, albeit a nice one. Sometimes, it is okay to go with something that is safe for the eyes. Not to mention, the Air Jordan 6 is a great silhouette, and it is always a good idea to add a pair to your collection.

Release Details

If you are interested in copping yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, November 26th for $200 USD. Pairs can also be had over at Flight Club and GOAT. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Metallic Silver – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 6 – Image via Nike

