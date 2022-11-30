In an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Rowdy Rebel shared who he thought he could beat in a one-on-one basketball game. Speaking confidently on the podcast, he said he’d win against fellow rappers Drake, Lil Durk, and Jim Jones.

Speaking on the Dipset rapper, Rowdy boasted in the episode teaser, “Jim is trash. I’ve seen Jim play ball.” Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. then asked if he’s betting on himself to win. “I’m betting on myself versus Drake and Durk,” Rowdy casually replied.

The New York rapper has often been spotted out on the court showing off his hooping skills. It’s no surprise that he’s confident in his game.

As HotNewHipHop reported this past June, Rowdy challenged Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, along with Dave East and Pardison Fontaine, to a five-on-five game.

Off the court, Rowdy has been building his fanbase after recently dropping his debut album. Released this past July, Rowdy Vs. Rebel was a double-disc project that featured Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, Dreezy, and French Montana.

Many fans began taking notice of the 31-year-old in 2014 when he collaborated with Bobby Shmurda, who exploded on the rap scene that year with his viral hit “Hot N*gga.”

But things worsened when both rappers were arrested along with other GS9 members that same year. Rebel was sent to prison in 2016 before being released in 2020 and placed on parole.

Shmurda, the rapper’s close friend, returned home the following year.

Fans can catch Rowdy Rebel’s appearance on Drink Champs this Thursday via Revolt TV’s YouTube channel, or stream it wherever podcasts are available.