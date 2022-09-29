Rowdy Rebel came through with his latest body of work earlier this year, Rowdy Vs. Rebel, serving as his first post-prison release. However, he’s also lent his talents to other artists in what’s been a fairly underrated feature run.

This week, Rowdy linked up with buzzing rapper OneShotAce for their latest collaboration, “No Slack.” This funky, upbeat banger is a celebration for the gang as OneShotAce and Rowdy Rebel dish out braggadocious bars.

Over the past year, OneShotAce really leveled up with a slew of promising records, including collaborations alongside Sheff G and Millyz. His new single, “No Slack” serves as the lead record of his upcoming album, Big Pressure.

Press play below on OneShotAce’s new single, “No Slack” ft. Rowdy Rebel and let us know your impressions in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Just came home, put the gang on the map

Ain’t no half-steppin’, put your brain on your lap

Hundred-fifty-thou for the chain just to match

Brand new AP with the face all black