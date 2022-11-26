We’ve lost no shortage of rappers in 2022. As the year comes to a close, many have been reflecting on those we lost before their time. While the majority of people share tributes to the fallen via social media these days, Stetsasonic is returning to their roots to pay homage to hip-hop’s “Fallen Soldiers.”

The industry pioneers shared the single earlier this month, along with a music video that includes footage of some of the rappers who passed not only this year but across the past few decades as well.

“The record was initially inspired by the passing of our fallen brother Coolio,” Stetsasonic member Daddy-O reveals in a press release. “However, as we started recording, the record took a life of its own.”

Others mentioned throughout the track include DJ Kay Slay, Sean Price, Heavy D, 2Pac, Biggie Smalls, and J Dilla.

As HipHopDX notes, the group takes it all the way back to 1987 to memorialize the shooting death of La Rock. They also cover more recent events, such as Takeoff’s untimely death after he was shot on November 1st in Houston.

“We lost Aaliyah, and of course, Lisa “Left Eye” / Them young lords all passed on unnaturally / Like Young Dolph, King Von, and the PnB,” the recording artists reflect throughout their lyrics.

They continue, “Like too many, Pop Smoke died tragically / Nipsey Hussle who showed us all what we can be.”

Stream Stetsasonic’s “Fallen Soldiers” on YouTube below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts on the new song are in the comments.

