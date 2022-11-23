NBA YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The 23-year old rapper has been living in solitude, on house arrest since leaving prison last year. YoungBoy’s raw lyrics and avant garde attitude has garnered him a slew of devoted fans. But with many fans comes just as many critics.

The Baton Rouge rapper received backlash last month after showing off his painted fingernails. YoungBoy took to Instagram to address the folks slandering his style. “See, all y’all used to love me. Now, nobody love me.” YoungBoy went on to confirm his troll status. “I think y’all forgot, I ain’t never not got no bi***es anyway. So, what the problem is? Ni**as wanna talk about my nails. I done f***d them up now.”

DALLAS, TX – MAY 03: YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“Everybody wanna play with the slime,” he shared in the video. “But it’s all good. You know I’m a big troll. As long as I ain’t no dead troll, nigga. You can talk about my nails all you want. B***h, I know somebody that wish they could paint they nails right now.” Despite the critics, YoungBoy isn’t the only rapper to rock painted nails. Lil Yachty famously launched his own gender fluid nail polish last year, called Crete. A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator and Lil Yachty have all been known to paint their nails as well.

Back in July, Kid Cudi had a message for folks hating on his polished nails. “Turned my comments off on Instagram,” Cudi tweeted. ”Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F**k way off.”

Bad Bunny, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X and Snoop Dogg have also been known to rock a fresh nail design. Share your thoughts below.