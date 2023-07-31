NBA Youngboy Gets Nail Polish Bottle Tattoo

NBA Youngboy has long been unphased by critics. In the past they’ve taken shots at the rapper for doing things like painting his fingernails. Consequently, the rapper isn’t shy about defending his style choices and his nails are no different. In an Instagram livestream last year he addressed the issue head on while showing off his nails. “Everybody want to talk about my nails. I done fucked them up, huh. You heard me, everybody want to play with the Slime, but it’s all good,” he explained. “You can talk about my nails all you want, bitch. I know somebody who wish they could paint they nails right now … so mama, how do you think I should go about this because you hurt my feelings, I ain’t never do none of y’all anything.”

Recently, Youngboy released the music video for his song “Parasites” which features iLOVEMAKKONEN. In the video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new tattoo on NBA Youngboys left arm. The tattoo seems to be yet another embrace of his nail polish aesthetic. According to HipHopDX it’s an image of a bottle of pink nail polish about halfway up his arm. The new ink isn’t hidden either as he once again shows he isn’t shy about his style choices. Check out the new video and Youngboy’s new tat here.

NBA Youngboy’s New Tattoo

Recently a social media post made by NBA Youngboy’s cat left many fans worried. The caption read, “It’s me neon. I been seeing a lot my dad so unhealthy it’s scary even his mental he blows his money making people smile who don’t care to see the signs that’s literally in they face 20xanxz a day please #helpPs. My bowl Celine and my first birkin Bag otw …. But really matters him.” Subsequently the post left fans concerned over Youngboy’s wellbeing. He’s currently on house arrest in Utah facing federal gun charges. The circumstances haven’t stopped him from releasing new music as he’s already dropped 3 albums this year.

What do you think of NBA Youngboy embracing his love of nail polish with a new tattoo? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Reveals How Much Money He’s Spent To Fans

[Via]