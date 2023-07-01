NBA YoungBoy Adds New Death-Themed Face And Neck Tattoos

NBA YoungBoy has gotten some new ink. The rapper is already pretty famous for his facial tattoos. But now, according to a post from No Jumper, he has added a few more. There appear to be two additions to YoungBoy’s collection. The first is a small coffin on his forehead. The interior of the design is a spiderweb and an inverted cross. Meanwhile, the other new design is a simple black skull and crossbones behind his ear. The tattoos didn’t go over especially well online, with many people lamenting that YoungBoy had a bad artist.

New ink isn’t the only thing that YoungBoy is drawing headlines for, however. The rapper went viral for dancing with a fan for the second time in a week. Meanwhile, the rapper also made bold assertions about his son, the grandson of Floyd Mayweather. When asked in a phone interview if his son was going to become a boxer, YoungBoy declared that he was actually going to become a UFC fighter instead.

NBA YoungBoy’s New Tattoos

NBA YoungBoy isn’t the only rapper with face tattoos making headlines in recent days. Kodak Black dropped the first live performance of his verse on 6ix9ine’s “Shaka Laka” while performing on Day One of Rolling Loud Miami. Meanwhile, Black’s audio engineer revealed that a bar had been cut from the track. According to the engineer’s Instagram, Black originally included the line “So raw got a rat giving me cheese” in his verse.

Of course, the bar is a reference to the snitching allegations that have followed 6ix9ine for several years. These claims stem from the plea deal 6ix9ine cut during the 2018/19 trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters organization. The rapper saw a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against other members of the group. However, it’s not the first time that recent lyricism on a 6ix9ine song is getting attention. When teasing his return to the rap game, 6ix9ine dropped a clip where the bar “If you see the cops shhh don’t make it hot” could be heard. People immediately clowned 6ix9ine for dropping an anti-snitching line.

