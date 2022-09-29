There’s no stopping the ever-prolific NBA Youngboy. The Baton Rouge native’s 2022 run included the release of August’s The Last Slimeto and last month’s Realer 2, on top of Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby. Even with four projects in the stash, he’s still feeding his fanbase more heat on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, the rapper unleashed his latest record, “Made Rich.” The rapper’s mellifluous meets bubbly production that’s tinged with an EDM influence. YB details his wealth but more importantly, the responsibility of being able to spread it to his loved ones. “I gave my sister a 50, my brother a 50, two-hundred, two-hundred, two-hundred,” he remarks in the song.

In addition to the release of his latest single, YB recently welcomed his 10th child with Jazlyn Michele.

Check out NBA Youngboy’s latest release, “Made Rich” below.

Quotable Lyrics

She say, “I got my own money,” oh, okay

Mind my business, in love with my safe

Too much money to be sittin’ in the bank

Slime ass nigga gon’ ’cause her to break