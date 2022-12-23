YoungBoy Never Broke Again is easily the most prolific rapper of 2022. Over the course of the last twelve months, YoungBoy has dropped eight full-length projects. In January, he unleashed Colors, and less than two months later, he doubled back with Better Than You alongside DaBaby. Then, YoungBoy dropped his sprawling fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, towards the end of the summer. Although most artists would have stopped there, YB kept going. As a result, YB fans received Realer 2, 3800 Degreez, Ma’ I Got a Family, and 3860 with Quando Rondo in a span of four months.

Surprisingly, YoungBoy has returned with yet another project, titled Lost Files, this Friday. In contrast to his other recent releases, however, is more like a compilation project containing some of the artist’s most popular unreleased tracks. Thus, fan-favorite tracks like “Temporary Time,” “Rich Nigga,” and “Perc 10” are finally available on streaming services.

NBA YoungBoy’s “Perc 10” officially hits DSPs.

According to Genius, YoungBoy recorded “Perc 10” in 2018, but it was prematurely leaked in 2020. Since it first hit the net, it has been known by names like “Narcotics” and “Blow Yo’ Rocket,” but for its official release, NBA went with “Perc 10” for the title.

The song features bouncing production from Baton Rouge hittmaker PlayboyXO. YoungBoy and XO previously worked together on tracks like 2018’s “Genie” and 2020’s “Dead Trollz,” and “Perc 10” is further proof of their collaborative chemistry. On the three-minute track, YoungBoy skates over the eclectic beat with ease, delivering some motivational bars in the process.

This for my brothers who in the slums everyday

Tryna prepare for pain cuz more heart break is on the way

Up in public we get it on smokin’, shootin’ heroine broad day

In the heart of Atlanta Baba screamin’ 4K Trey

