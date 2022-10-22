The Fire Emoji playlist returns this week, but the collaborations are at an all-time high this time. Several artists teamed up to make records so hot that we couldn’t resist adding them to the updated list.

For starters, NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj teamed up once again to release “I Admit.” The three-minute track was featured on YB’s latest mixtape, Ma’ I Got A Family— the 23-year-old’s sixth project of the year.

Another collab consisting of different genders came from Armani Caesar and Kodak Black. Their record “Diana” was filled with piano notes and bass as the two rhymed about independence and luxury lifestyles.

Ab-Soul and Zacari got personal on “Do Better,” venting about their flaws on the melancholy tune. Boldy James released “Flag On The Play,” produced by Futurewave. The record brought big news to his fans as it revealed his newest project, Mr. Ten08, would be here in November.

The last collaboration came from three icons in the music industry. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and E-40 teased their fans with “Too Big” under their supergroup name, Mount Westmore.

Finesse2tymes has been on a role since his release, dropping “Humble,” a fast-paced track that his fans are eager to memorize. Roddy Ricch bragged about his wealth on “Aston Martin Truck,” Pivot Gang brought massive energy on “Aang.“

Stream this week’s Fire Emoji playlist below.