Buffalo rapper and Griselda signee Armani Caesar has been establishing herself as a lyrical powerhouse for a few years now. She had Complex’s best rap verse in 2020 for her verse on Westside Gunn’s “Lil Cease.” After plenty of other standout guest appearances for MCs like Conway the Machine, she’s tapped Kodak Black on the single “Diana” off of her upcoming sophomore album, The Liz 2, set to drop this Friday, October 21st via Griselda/GXFR Records. It also follows Armani’s last single in August, “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” featuring Benny the Butcher and Stove God Cooks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Armani Caesar attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

As expected from the Griselda camp, the beat here is purely a minimal sample loop with some soft drums in the background. The track feels opulent and a little menacing, with shimmering piano notes accentuating the bass-heavy lead melody. It sounds drenched in reverb and other effects to create a dreamy atmosphere; a perfect bed of sound for some uninterrupted bars.

Armani’s verse is based in brags, flexes, a confident sense of independence both financially and relationship-wise, and a palpably relaxed tone that’s still got some swagger. The 33-year-old doesn’t hold back her bars, either; the glamorous beat doesn’t make her any less raw as she spits about good dick not being better than a bankroll (so a broke brother better be thankful). In fact, the track’s chorus accentuates its interesting contrast between the fabulous and the freaky: “The pussy smell good, but I f**k him like a stank hoe.”

Kodak, on the other hand, sounds fresh and unique over a beat like this, which he doesn’t typically hop on. He continues a lot of Armani’s lyrical themes, even from the male perspective, as bars are spit about “boss b****es” who don’t depend on nobody. Yak was even featured on Armani’s Instagram fixing her hair at a shoot for presumedly the song’s upcoming video.

As we wait for The Liz 2, make sure to run this track up with the streaming links below and check out some notable bars on “Diana” by Armani Caesar featuring Kodak Black.

Quotable Lyrics

Boujee b***h off the ace bucket, lit off Patron,

Gangster b***h, female Bugsy Malone,

Either love me or leave me alone, without a n***a or a

Stimulus, know I still stand on my own