Things weren’t looking good for Spinabenz last month as reports stated that he couldn’t afford an attorney in one of his two cases. The Florida rapper was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and later, more charges were added after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor.

This week, it was reported by First Coast News that Spinabenz, real name Noah Williams, was breathing easy, at least for the time being, after he was found not guilty on the gun charge. It’s reported that he was looking at upwards of 30 years if found guilty—15 for the charge and doubled if a sentencing phase found that he was tied to gang activity.

Spinabenz was able to bond out of jail and is back home after spending three months in jail. Later this month, the rapper will return to court to face pre-trial hearings in the ankle monitor case.

Hip Hop has been overrun with news of rappers getting arrested, facing charges, or finding themselves tacked with years-long sentences. Young Thug and Gunna will learn their fates at the top of next year, Casanova has been jailed for nearly two years as his case moves forward, and Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges that could put him behind bars for at least five years.

In Spinabenz’s case, along with several others in the Hip Hop community, prosecutors attempted to use the rapper’s lyrics against him. In the end, a jury didn’t believe that the prosecution argued effectively.

