Spinabenz
- MusicSpinabenz Claims Jail Guard In Duval County Beat Him To The Point Of HospitalizationThe Jacksonville rapper took to instagram to share his testimony.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSpinabenz Found Not Guilty In Gun Possession Case: ReportHe dodged a potential 30 year sentence, but still faces charges for allegedly removing his ankle monitor.By Erika Marie
- NewsSpinabenz Returns With Exciting New Banger "First Week Out"Spinabenz is back with a brand new single that builds upon his previous efforts.By Alexander Cole
- News"Who I Smoke" Is A Viral Masterpiece From Florida Rappers Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney GoonSpinabenz samples Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" on the wildly-disrespectful "Who I Smoke" featuring Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon.By Alex Zidel