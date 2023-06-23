Recently, authorities sentenced Jacksonville, Florida rapper Spinabenz to six months in jail. However, now the other side of law enforcement faces some accusations after a Duval County jail guard apparently left him hospitalized after a beating during the first two weeks of his stint behind bars. Moreover, he had previously been cleared of gun possession charges back in October, but continues to struggle with other legal issues. In this case, the rapper took to Instagram to share his testimony, alleging that he sustained significant neck and back injuries. Not only that, but he apparently is now in a neck brace, and he aims to hold Sergeant Rivera of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office accountable.

“I was beaten in Duval County PTDF yesterday unwarranted & unprovoked by JSO Sargent Riviera,” Spinabenz claimed. “Force was so excessive I had to be taken to the hospital. X-rays and MRI revealed I have both neck and back injuries. I am in a neck brace as a result of my injuries. They placed me in administrative confinement and turned off my access to tablets so no one can see me!!!”

Read More: Cico P & Spinabenz Unite For “Prophecy”

Spinabenz’s Instagram Testimony

In said post’s caption, his management elaborated on what they seek after this incident. “Like and repost!!!” the caption began. “I am going to hold @jaxsheriff accountable for what your Sargent did to my love one. You can not violate his civil nor constitutional rights! I am asking that all tornadoes to tap in with all of ur media outlets and make sure they are aware of JSO latest shenanigans. ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ MLK Let’s go!!! Da Management.” in addition, Spinabenz’s lawyer David Bigney spoke to First Coast News concerning his client’s alleged experience.

“I know what I’ve been told,” Bigney remarked, clarifying that he also spoke with the MC’s family about the situation. “He has some neck and back injuries… he was accosted by one of the guards… the guard was asked to leave (work) early. What I’ve done is requested public records and surveillance videos. I’m looking to get to the bottom of this. Are there other complaints against this officer? Has he done this before? Is he safe at this facility?” Meanwhile, the JSO said that they are conducting an investigation, the latest in the artist’s legal troubles. For more news and the latest updates on Spinabenz, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Spinabenz Returns With Exciting New Banger “First Week Out”

[via]