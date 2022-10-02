September was a big month on our R&B Season playlist, with new titles from Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign, Ravyn Lenae and Doechii, as well as Bryson Tiller all landing on our weekly Spotify roundup.

This Sunday (October 2), we have a short but seriously sweet roster of new songs for you, kicking off with DRAM’s “Let Me See Your Phone.”

Ciara and Summer Walker delivered their highly anticipated collaboration this Friday, teaming up for “Better Thangs” and its accompanying music video. The two artists aren’t strangers to working together, as they previously connected on the soon-to-be mother of two’s Still Over It album.

Following their controversial “If I Get Caught” single, Canadian duo dvsn shared an emotional follow-up to their other recent release, called “What’s Up” featuring Jagged Edge.

While many have their sights set on securing a boo for cuffing season, this single is exactly what you’ll need to navigate any potential breakups that could be headed your way.

27-year-old Arin Ray’s voice shines on his “Stay For The Night” Rockstar Energy Studios Freestyle as he sings, “It’s always a mad hoe on my page / Bitches working so hard for that minimum wage / Rain, sleet, snow, bitch, I’m still getting paid / I skate any beat I get, on Cascade.”

Our final selection is another collaboration, this one from The Isley Brothers and Snoop Dogg on “Friends & Family” – check it out below, and if you’re in need of more new music recommendations, find our hip-hop-heavy Fire Emoji update here.