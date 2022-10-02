It’s been a productive year for Arin Ray. The Cincinnati singer released his new album Hello Poison back in June, which included features from VanJess, D Smoke, Blxst, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Fans had been clamoring for new music from Ray, as he had remained relatively quiet since 2018’s Platinum Fire.

Now the singer is back with a fresh freestyle track recorded at Rockstar Energy Studios. “Stay For The Night” is a spacious slow burn of a song, starting with a sparse drum machine beat and building to a sensuous chorus. Ray brings his melodic A-game, delivering arm-fulls of elegant hooks.

The “Bad Idea” singer’s chorus oozes a simple confidence. “Everything you doing lets me know that you like me / Talking all that crazy on the phone cause you like me,” Ray sings over a reverbed arpeggiating guitar. The instrumental compliments Ray’s soft delivery, with blankets of ambient synths enveloping the stark beat.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of Ray’s newest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Told me things that no one’s ever known cause you like me

I cut off them hoes when I know that you like me

I cut off them liars cause them n***as selling hypebeast

Somedays I just stare up in your eyes it’s a sightsee