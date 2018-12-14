Arin Ray
- MusicArin Ray Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?Explore the musical journey of Arin Ray, from his early beginnings on reality TV to his rise as a soulful R&B artist.By Rain Adams
- SongsArin Ray Brings Heat On "Stay For The Night" FreestyleListen to Arin Ray's new killer freestyle.By Rex Provost
- NewsArin Ray Makes Triumphant Return On "Hello Poison" Ft. Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst & MoreThis is the first full album we've received from Ray since 2018's "Platinum Fire."By Erika Marie
- NewsArin Ray Taps D Smoke For "The Mood"Arin Ray and D Smoke team up for "The Mood." By Aron A.
- SongsTerrace Martin Taps Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes For "Beige"Terrace Martin comes through in the clutch.By Milca P.
- NewsArin Ray Matures On "Phases II" EPArin Ray returns.By Milca P.
- NewsArin Ray Breaks Down "The Get Down"Arin readies us for "Phase II" with "The Get Down."By Breanna Chianne
- SongsArin Ray Revives The Slow Jam With "A Seat"Arin Ray issues a modern classic in "Have A Seat."By Milca P.
- Music VideosKehlani & Arin Ray Double Up With "Change" Music VideoKehlani and Arin Ray return to share the screen.By Milca P.
- NewsArin Ray & Kehlani Link For New Single "Change"Stream Kehlani and Arin Ray's latest beat. By Chantilly Post
- NewsArin Ray Drops Off Valentine's Track "Roses"Arin Ray is here with another one. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosArin Ray Channels Hugh Hefner In "Reckless" VideoArin Ray shares new clip for "Reckless."By Milca P.
- SongsArin Ray And Babyface Collide On "Always"The best of the past and present unite.By Milca P.
- NewsArin Ray Adds Three New Tracks To "Platinum Fire" For Deluxe EditionArin Ray shares an upgraded version of "Platinum Fire (Deluxe)" ft. Babyface.By Aron A.