It was a huge weekend for new hip-hop releases, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update clearly reflects that.

At the top of the Saturday (October 1) roundup comes a selection from Freddie Gibbs’ new $oul $old $eparately album, “Zipper Bagz,” following the Indiana native’s appearance last weekend with the James Blake-produced tune, “Dark Hearted.”

As far as collaborations go, Smino and J. Cole stole the show with their “90 Proof” joint track, although Quavo and Takeoff also caught our attention with their “Nothing Changed” effort.

Kodak Black has been steadily sharing new music all throughout 2022, and his most recent arrival comes in the form of a braggadocious solo single called “I’m So Awesome.”

“Flex on these n*ggas, I make it look easy / I’m draggin’ my nuts, they be all on my Fiji / Drippin’ on these bitches, they eatin’ my spit up / Ran out of gas, I’ma need me a fill up,” the Florida native raps.

Other standout selections from Gibbs’ album include “PYS” featuring DJ Paul and “Gold Rings” with Pusha T, while from YG’s new I GOT ISSUES project, we picked “No Weapon” in collaboration with Nas as our favourite.

Closing out our list is two more joint tracks – the first from DDG’s It’s Not Me It’s You (“9 Lives” with Polo G and NLE Choppa), and the second from Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic (“Somewhere to Fly” featuring Don Toliver).

