We’re officially approaching the 4-year mark since the release of Smino’s excellent project, NOIR. Though he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. The St. Louis rapper came out out a handful of singles since then, along with a few collabs with artists like Yebba, J.I.D., and more. However, he’s remained lowkey as fans anticipate one song in particular.

Following the debut of his new song on St. Louis’s Hot 104.1 a few weeks ago, Smino’s finally unveiled his latest collab with J. Cole, “90 Proof.” Smino’s elastic vocals stretch over the bluesy production from Monte Booker and Groove. J. Cole delivers yet another stand-out verse in his 2022 run, flexing double-time flows with a melodic approach akin to Smino’s.

“90 Proof” serves as the first single off of Smino’s forthcoming album, Luv 4 Rent.

Smino and J. Cole are no strangers to each other. The former lent his talent to Revenge Of The Dreamers III on “1993” and “Sacrifices,” both of which feature J. Cole.

Earlier this year, Dreamville released D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama. Additionally, Cole appeared on Bia’s “LONDON,” Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy,” and more.

Check out Smino’s “90 Proof” below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don’t really do the cameras, I be low in Los Angeles

You n***as ain’t never gon’ see me, I might as well be in Canada

You n***as ain’t ever gon’ be me, it’s best to stay in your parameters

You know they gon’ G-O-A-T me, I spell it out for you like Fabolous