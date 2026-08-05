Joe Budden Podcast Clowns Lil Wayne For Having Drake-Like Abs

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The Joe Budden Podcast recently weighed in on the viral conversation surrounding Lil Wayne's abs, and it led to some jokes.

Lil Wayne went viral just last week thanks to a performance in Bangor, Maine, where he was able to show off his abs. At 43 years of age, Wayne is still in incredible shape, although not everyone is buying what they are being sold.

For instance, The Joe Budden Podcast had a lengthy conversation about Wayne's abs on a recent podcast. It was here that they made the claim Wayne's abs were fake. In fact, they compared his abs to Drake, who has received criticism in the past for allegedly receiving some sort of ab-etching procedure.

Wayne has always been in this kind of shape, so for some people, this allegation may come as a bit of a surprise. Although Joe Budden's podcast has always been about the jokes, regardless of their factual veracity.

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Joe Budden Podcast On Lil Wayne's Physique

As the clip goes on, Budden and company even compare Wayne to a “Halloween Ninja Turtle." This is perhaps the most disrespectful comment of the bunch. It ended with Budden asking why someone of Wayne's age would even want to go down this road and look like this.

Ultimately, Wayne is free to do whatever he wants. He has always marched to the beat of his own drum, so it's not surprising that he would want to appear in good shape. At the end of the day, being in good shape is better than the alternative.

Meanwhile, Wayne has dealt with a lot as of late. A Teen Mom star recently exposed her text messages with the artist. He is also dealing with a breakup from his most recent girlfriend, Madi K.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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