Joe Budden Podcast Clowns Lil Wayne For Having Drake-Like Abs

Lil Wayne went viral just last week thanks to a performance in Bangor, Maine, where he was able to show off his abs. At 43 years of age, Wayne is still in incredible shape, although not everyone is buying what they are being sold.

For instance, The Joe Budden Podcast had a lengthy conversation about Wayne's abs on a recent podcast. It was here that they made the claim Wayne's abs were fake. In fact, they compared his abs to Drake, who has received criticism in the past for allegedly receiving some sort of ab-etching procedure.

Wayne has always been in this kind of shape, so for some people, this allegation may come as a bit of a surprise. Although Joe Budden's podcast has always been about the jokes, regardless of their factual veracity.

Joe Budden Podcast On Lil Wayne's Physique

As the clip goes on, Budden and company even compare Wayne to a “Halloween Ninja Turtle." This is perhaps the most disrespectful comment of the bunch. It ended with Budden asking why someone of Wayne's age would even want to go down this road and look like this.

Ultimately, Wayne is free to do whatever he wants. He has always marched to the beat of his own drum, so it's not surprising that he would want to appear in good shape. At the end of the day, being in good shape is better than the alternative.