Lil Wayne Causes A Stir After Flexing His Abs On Stage

BY Alexander Cole
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Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne had a make-up show in Bangor, Maine on Tuesday, and some of the videos from the show are making the rounds online.

Lil Wayne famously missed a show in Bangor, Maine last month, which led to some significant criticism from fans. However, the artist vowed to make it up to those fans by having a make-up show on July 28.

The legendary rapper made good on that promise, as he offered an energetic performance on the East Coast on Tuesday. In fact, videos of the performance are starting to go viral on social media. Specifically, his rendition of "A Milli" is garnering some attention.

Why? Well, it's all because of his physique. In the clip below, you can see Lil Wayne flexing his abs and his chest at the start of the song. He looks ripped, and fans were impressed with how he stays in shape at 43 years old.

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Lil Wayne Is Proud Of His Physique

Wayne has been through his share of health issues over the years. Consequently, fans were feeling good about how the legend is looking these days. Over on The Shade Room, some suggested that he is looking healthier than he ever has.

"Everyone prioritizing health I love that for us," one commenter wrote. "He looking much healthier," said another. Another fan simply said: "I feel like he’s getting back his old self."

Whatever the case may be, it is good to see Lil Wayne in good spirits and looking healthy as ever. He recently went through a breakup with alleged fiancée Madi K, which is never easy to recover from. However, it appears as though Wayne is making the best of a bad situation.

His "20 Years of Carter Classics" tour continues on Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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