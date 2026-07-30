Lil Wayne Causes A Stir After Flexing His Abs On Stage

Lil Wayne famously missed a show in Bangor, Maine last month, which led to some significant criticism from fans. However, the artist vowed to make it up to those fans by having a make-up show on July 28.

The legendary rapper made good on that promise, as he offered an energetic performance on the East Coast on Tuesday. In fact, videos of the performance are starting to go viral on social media. Specifically, his rendition of "A Milli" is garnering some attention.

Why? Well, it's all because of his physique. In the clip below, you can see Lil Wayne flexing his abs and his chest at the start of the song. He looks ripped, and fans were impressed with how he stays in shape at 43 years old.

Lil Wayne Is Proud Of His Physique

Wayne has been through his share of health issues over the years. Consequently, fans were feeling good about how the legend is looking these days. Over on The Shade Room, some suggested that he is looking healthier than he ever has.

"Everyone prioritizing health I love that for us," one commenter wrote. "He looking much healthier," said another. Another fan simply said: "I feel like he’s getting back his old self."

Whatever the case may be, it is good to see Lil Wayne in good spirits and looking healthy as ever. He recently went through a breakup with alleged fiancée Madi K, which is never easy to recover from. However, it appears as though Wayne is making the best of a bad situation.