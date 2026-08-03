Remy Ma Seemingly Name Drops Papoose During "W.Y.F.L" Performance

Remy Ma and Papoose were once relationship goals. Unfortunately, allegations of infidelity, among other issues, spilled into the timeline, leading to their split and turning the narrative of a happy home upside down. The tension seems to still exist to this day, as evidenced by Remy Ma’s recent performance at Angie’s BBQ. While performing “W.Y.F.L,” some fans online noted she mentioned Papoose by name.

“You always acting likе you help Pap n***a, go help yourself,” she appeared to rap on stage, shifting the line to seemingly target her ex.

That line, in particular, already stood out when it first dropped, even without the inclusion of Papoose’s name. The original lyrics read: "The nerve of n***as claiming they wrote those hits / When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote shit / Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n***a, go help yourself.”

That line came after Papoose alleged that he wrote 90% of Remy’s bars, including “Conceited,” during an Instagram Live.

Elsewhere in the song, Remy also appears to take shots at Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Papoose. "In competition with herself, I don't know that bitch / Hoes be doing the most over so-so dick / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough,” Remy raps.

Claressa Shields Dismisses Remy Ma

It was only a few days ago when Claressa Shields appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked to list her favorite women in hip-hop. And while she rattled off names like Foxy Brown and Lil Kim, along with new artists like Latto and GloRilla, Remy Ma’s name was noticeably missing. When Helwani mentioned Remy, Shields stated, “I don't know many of her songs, so no, I can't say that.”