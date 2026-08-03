Remy Ma Seemingly Name Drops Papoose During "W.Y.F.L" Performance

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Playoffs-Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Sep 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper/actress Remi Ma looks on during the second half of game two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Remy Ma didn't appear to hold back.

Remy Ma and Papoose were once relationship goals. Unfortunately, allegations of infidelity, among other issues, spilled into the timeline, leading to their split and turning the narrative of a happy home upside down. The tension seems to still exist to this day, as evidenced by Remy Ma’s recent performance at Angie’s BBQ. While performing “W.Y.F.L,” some fans online noted she mentioned Papoose by name.

“You always acting likе you help Pap n***a, go help yourself,” she appeared to rap on stage, shifting the line to seemingly target her ex.

That line, in particular, already stood out when it first dropped, even without the inclusion of Papoose’s name. The original lyrics read: "The nerve of n***as claiming they wrote those hits / When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote shit / Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n***a, go help yourself.

That line came after Papoose alleged that he wrote 90% of Remy’s bars, including “Conceited,” during an Instagram Live.

Elsewhere in the song, Remy also appears to take shots at Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Papoose. "In competition with herself, I don't know that bitch / Hoes be doing the most over so-so dick / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough,” Remy raps.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Claressa Shields Dismisses Remy Ma

It was only a few days ago when Claressa Shields appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked to list her favorite women in hip-hop. And while she rattled off names like Foxy Brown and Lil Kim, along with new artists like Latto and GloRilla, Remy Ma’s name was noticeably missing. When Helwani mentioned Remy, Shields stated, “I don't know many of her songs, so no, I can't say that.”

Evidently, it's going to be a while until we see tensions simmer down between all parties. Check the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Claressa Shields Calls Out Remy Ma Beef Claressa Shields Appears To Call Out Remy Ma Over Scathing Diss Track
Remy Ma Shades Papoose Fat Joe Jadakiss Show Gossip Remy Ma Allegedly Shades Papoose While On Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Show
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam Music Remy Ma Rips Papoose & Claressa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Single
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet Sports Claressa Shields Claims She Doesn't Know Remy Ma's Songs
Comments 0