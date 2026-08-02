50 Cent Performs "I Get Money" At Tyrese Haliburton's Wedding

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Performs Tyrese Haliburton Wedding
May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper 50 Cent sits courtside during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
50 Cent has angered New Yorkers and Knicks fans by showing love to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers over the years.

Two NBA stars just had one of the best days of their lives this weekend. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers married Coco Jones yesterday (Saturday, August 1), with many fellow hoopers in attendance. Somewhere else in the world, Tyrese Haliburton married Jade Jones. As it turns out, the Indiana Pacer had a special surprise for their guests, and it was none other than 50 Cent.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter, the New York superstar took to the stage along with the newly wedded couple to perform his hit "I Get Money" as Hali and Jade jumped excitedly. The point guard rapped along to the song, and he made sure to emphasize Fif's "I run New York" line. As such, you can see plenty of New York Knicks fans in the replies clapping back.

Haliburton led the Pacers to winning the Eastern Conference against the Knicks last year (and beat them the year prior in the playoffs). But Tyrese suffered an injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals that many fans believe secured the Oklahoma City Thunder's victory. He clearly still holds onto that Knicks victory, even after they won a championship this year while he was recovering from an injury.

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Tyrese Haliburton & 50 Cent Partying

Depending on how this NBA season goes, maybe Hali will reclaim dominance or Jalen Brunson and company will shut that down. Speaking of Brunson, he was at Spida's wedding, which is ironic with all this context in mind.

For those unaware, 50 Cent's praise of Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the past got him in a lot of hot water with New Yorkers and Knicks fans. After all, he should be supporting his home city against all opponents in their eyes. To be fair, this was during that Knicks series last year, so Fif had to give respect to those who beat his city.

We will see if this leads to more trolling between Hali and New York, as it seems like the Knicks found a new villain to root against last year. The Trae Young saga was fun, and now 50 Cent has added more fuel to the next challenger's fire.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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