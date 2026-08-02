50 Cent Performs "I Get Money" At Tyrese Haliburton's Wedding

Two NBA stars just had one of the best days of their lives this weekend. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers married Coco Jones yesterday (Saturday, August 1), with many fellow hoopers in attendance. Somewhere else in the world, Tyrese Haliburton married Jade Jones. As it turns out, the Indiana Pacer had a special surprise for their guests, and it was none other than 50 Cent.

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter, the New York superstar took to the stage along with the newly wedded couple to perform his hit "I Get Money" as Hali and Jade jumped excitedly. The point guard rapped along to the song, and he made sure to emphasize Fif's "I run New York" line. As such, you can see plenty of New York Knicks fans in the replies clapping back.

Haliburton led the Pacers to winning the Eastern Conference against the Knicks last year (and beat them the year prior in the playoffs). But Tyrese suffered an injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals that many fans believe secured the Oklahoma City Thunder's victory. He clearly still holds onto that Knicks victory, even after they won a championship this year while he was recovering from an injury.

Tyrese Haliburton & 50 Cent Partying

Depending on how this NBA season goes, maybe Hali will reclaim dominance or Jalen Brunson and company will shut that down. Speaking of Brunson, he was at Spida's wedding, which is ironic with all this context in mind.

For those unaware, 50 Cent's praise of Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the past got him in a lot of hot water with New Yorkers and Knicks fans. After all, he should be supporting his home city against all opponents in their eyes. To be fair, this was during that Knicks series last year, so Fif had to give respect to those who beat his city.