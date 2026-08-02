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i get money
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50 Cent Performs "I Get Money" At Tyrese Haliburton's Wedding
50 Cent has angered New Yorkers and Knicks fans by showing love to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers over the years.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 02, 2026