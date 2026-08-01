38 Spesh Defends Dissing Chrissy Lampkin Amid Jim Jones Beef

It's shocking that a years-old collaboration can lead to rap beef, but here we are. 38 Spesh has been going at it with Jadakiss these days over their "Sunday School" track with Benny The Butcher, but his main target has instead shifted to Jim Jones. He made that clear with the "Fool's Mate" diss track. On it, Spesh dissed Capo's longtime partner Chrissy Lampkin by referencing her alleged romantic history.

During a conversation with Chyna Brim 050 caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, the Rochester MC addressed the backlash to bringing Lampkin up in the verse. But Spesh is not concerned with unwritten rules, and clarified he didn't even diss her to begin with.

"If you watch URL battle rapping, that wasn't even disrespectful," he remarked. "That's light compared to where I'ma take it if n***as keep playing with me. Let me explain something. This ain't have nothing to do with his girl. I was making a point about him, how bad he wanted to be a street n***a. I wasn't talking nothing bad about his woman. And at the end of the day, even if I did go all the way in, anything you do in battle rap is warranted... This is a blood sport. What y'all want me to say... F**k all that. I'm picking you n***as apart with truth. It is what it is... When did we start getting soft? [...] What's wrong with these n***as, man? [...] I don't give a f**k."

38 Spesh & Jim Jones Beef

Amid this beef, 38 Spesh alleged media interference by claiming folks were offered money to spread fake news about him. "I ain't gon' put no blogger under the bus, but he told me that they paid him a couple thousand dollars to put out fake news about me," said Spesh. "I was just disappointed. And I was like, 'Damn, them n***as playin' like that, but it is what it is. You can't stop what God has planned."