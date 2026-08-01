38 Spesh Defends Dissing Chrissy Lampkin Amid Jim Jones Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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38 Spesh Defends Dissing Chrissy Lampkin Jim Jones Beef
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones attend Good Morning Gorgeous After Party on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
38 Spesh's issues with Jadakiss spilled out into Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin disses on Spesh's new song "Fool's Mate."

It's shocking that a years-old collaboration can lead to rap beef, but here we are. 38 Spesh has been going at it with Jadakiss these days over their "Sunday School" track with Benny The Butcher, but his main target has instead shifted to Jim Jones. He made that clear with the "Fool's Mate" diss track. On it, Spesh dissed Capo's longtime partner Chrissy Lampkin by referencing her alleged romantic history.

During a conversation with Chyna Brim 050 caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, the Rochester MC addressed the backlash to bringing Lampkin up in the verse. But Spesh is not concerned with unwritten rules, and clarified he didn't even diss her to begin with.

"If you watch URL battle rapping, that wasn't even disrespectful," he remarked. "That's light compared to where I'ma take it if n***as keep playing with me. Let me explain something. This ain't have nothing to do with his girl. I was making a point about him, how bad he wanted to be a street n***a. I wasn't talking nothing bad about his woman. And at the end of the day, even if I did go all the way in, anything you do in battle rap is warranted... This is a blood sport. What y'all want me to say... F**k all that. I'm picking you n***as apart with truth. It is what it is... When did we start getting soft? [...] What's wrong with these n***as, man? [...] I don't give a f**k."

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

38 Spesh & Jim Jones Beef

Amid this beef, 38 Spesh alleged media interference by claiming folks were offered money to spread fake news about him. "I ain't gon' put no blogger under the bus, but he told me that they paid him a couple thousand dollars to put out fake news about me," said Spesh. "I was just disappointed. And I was like, 'Damn, them n***as playin' like that, but it is what it is. You can't stop what God has planned."

Elsewhere, folks have scrutinized 38 Spesh and Jim Jones' feud, especially since it's more of a byproduct of a more competitive conversation. But in rap beef, all bets are off.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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