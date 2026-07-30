38 Spesh is making new allegations about bloggers as he continues addressing his feud with Jim Jones, Jadakis, and Fat Joe.

"I ain't gon' put no blogger under the bus, but he told me that they paid him a couple thousand dollars to put out fake news about me," said Spesh. "I was just disappointed. And I was like, 'Damn, them n*ggas playin' like that, but it is what it is. You can't stop what God has planned." He didn't identify who allegedly made the offer or provide evidence to support the claim. He also declined to name the blogger he says shared the information with him.

What started as a feud has grown into something 38 Spesh believes extends far beyond diss records. Fresh off releasing a track aimed at Jim Jones , Jadakiss and Fat Joe , the Rochester rapper is now alleging that efforts to discredit him have played out behind the scenes. This includes what he says was a coordinated attempt to influence media coverage. Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, 38 Spesh claimed someone in the blogging world privately admitted they had been offered money to publish false stories about him.

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