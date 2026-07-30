What started as a feud has grown into something 38 Spesh believes extends far beyond diss records. Fresh off releasing a track aimed at Jim Jones, Jadakiss and Fat Joe, the Rochester rapper is now alleging that efforts to discredit him have played out behind the scenes. This includes what he says was a coordinated attempt to influence media coverage. Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, 38 Spesh claimed someone in the blogging world privately admitted they had been offered money to publish false stories about him.
"I ain't gon' put no blogger under the bus, but he told me that they paid him a couple thousand dollars to put out fake news about me," said Spesh. "I was just disappointed. And I was like, 'Damn, them n*ggas playin' like that, but it is what it is. You can't stop what God has planned." He didn't identify who allegedly made the offer or provide evidence to support the claim. He also declined to name the blogger he says shared the information with him.
Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe
Taking Aim On "Fool's Mate"
The allegation arrives as his dispute with several high-profile New York Rap icons continues to escalate. While his latest diss record takes aim at Jones, Jada, and Joe, Spesh drew a distinction between each artist's role in the conflict, suggesting he doesn't view them all the same way.
"Let's keep this in mind, [Jadakiss] didn't disrespect me. Jim Jones threatened me. Told me to shut the fck up or I'mma have a hot summer, and then went and got some little bum ngga to come and diss me. You understand me? This n*gga violated."
His comments echo the position he's maintained throughout the back-and-forth with Jim Jones. Although the lyrical exchanges have expanded to include other names, Spesh made it clear he believes the tension began with Jones, whom he accuses of taking the dispute beyond music. Check out the clip of 38 Spesh below.