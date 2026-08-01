50 Cent Jokes About Diddy Not Being "In The Closet" While Discussing Doc

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Jokes Diddy Not In The Closet Doc
Recording artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington. Josh Morgan / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent said he always had sneaking suspicions of Diddy when discussing his "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" docuseries on Netflix.

50 Cent recently sat down for an interview with GQ to break down his most iconic films, whether as a star or as an executive producer. In the latter category, one of his biggest and most recent successes is the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The Emmy-nominated show came out late last year and focused on the Diddy scandal and his career controversies. While talking about this project's success and intent, the G-Unit mogul couldn't help but throw a few more jabs in the Bad Boy mogul's direction.

At around the 31:55-minute mark of the YouTube video below. Fif spoke on working on The Reckoning six months before meeting its director Alex Stapleton. He praised her vision and her ability to find "the right story" from the footage and interviews. 50 also talked about the silence around Puff for so long, bringing up his long-standing dislike of Combs and his "touchiness."

"He wasn't in the closet," he added. "He was in the hallway. You can see that there's something going on, but you just don't know what exactly to say. Hip-hop, it follows aspiration. As long as you're financially in a spot where they aspire to you, they won't be sure if they don't like what your choices are. They'll look and go, 'Well, maybe.' So they didn't say anything about it. When you get down to the docuseries itself when it hits... Number one in 31 countries... It's just saying the noise I make or the interest that I'm creating is enough for people to stop and look."

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50 Cent's Diddy Docuseries

Sean Combs: The Reckoning received nominations at this year's Emmy Awards for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. We'll see if it wins any on September 14, 2026, and Fif himself could walk away with a trophy if it wins Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent's still clowning Diddy's prison woes, something he won't stop doing anytime soon. These jabs at Combs are unsurprising, but nonetheless interesting. While he's not changing much about them, their appearance in less combative contexts goes to show how much smoke he has for Puff.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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