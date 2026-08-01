Wack 100 Clarifies Alleged Airport Chase Involving Big U & Future

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Wack 100 Clarifies Airport Story Big U Future
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Wack100 attends Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wynn Records)
Wack 100's old claims about him and Big U chasing Future at the LAX airport have allegedly resurfaced in court documents against U.

Whenever DJ Akademiks has questions about the latest hip-hop story, he sometimes calls Wack 100 for a second opinion. But this time around, the Los Angeles executive is a part of the narrative. Thanks to court documents against Eugene "Big U" Henley regarding his ongoing gang racketeering case, Wack's claims about him and Henley allegedly chasing Future at the LAX airport have resurfaced.

These claims are from 2022, and Fewtch and his camp denied them back then. For the record, they still deny them now. In any case, the claims resurfaced thanks to the new indictment against Henley, which includes new witness tampering charges for allegedly trying to have a witness killed.

Amid this speculation and debate, Wack 100 called DJ Akademiks during the latter's livestream, as caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram. Here, he clarified the story about an alleged unpaid debt and what allegedly went down between the parties.

"It ain't adding up," Wack remarked concerning the allegations. "For one, dude wasn't attacked at no airport. Two, it wasn't no homeboys there. Three, it was a conversation. Four, we all going to Atlanta. I came back, I landed that day, and I came back that day. Big U stayed a week. Future stayed in Atlanta as well. So ain't no 'days later he got his a** whooped in LAX' 'cause the n***a wasn't in L.A.

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Wack 100 Explains Future & Big U Story

"I'ma always tell the story," Wack 100 continued. "For one, it wasn't no extortion. It was a real deal that was a real debt and it really got paid. And Future ain't even the one that paid it. I've always said that. Future ain't pay that debt. It got paid the next day. If a motherf***er owes some money, if you see a motherf***er, you gon' holler at a motherf***er. But motherf***ers saying he was assaulted and all that, that's all cap."

We will see if any of this is relevant in the Big U case, or if it comes back up in the public eye. Future and his camp have denied these Big U and Wack 100 allegations, and so did Henley himself back when Wack made his claims.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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