Wack 100 Clarifies Alleged Airport Chase Involving Big U & Future

Whenever DJ Akademiks has questions about the latest hip-hop story, he sometimes calls Wack 100 for a second opinion. But this time around, the Los Angeles executive is a part of the narrative. Thanks to court documents against Eugene "Big U" Henley regarding his ongoing gang racketeering case, Wack's claims about him and Henley allegedly chasing Future at the LAX airport have resurfaced.

These claims are from 2022, and Fewtch and his camp denied them back then. For the record, they still deny them now. In any case, the claims resurfaced thanks to the new indictment against Henley, which includes new witness tampering charges for allegedly trying to have a witness killed.

Amid this speculation and debate, Wack 100 called DJ Akademiks during the latter's livestream, as caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram. Here, he clarified the story about an alleged unpaid debt and what allegedly went down between the parties.

"It ain't adding up," Wack remarked concerning the allegations. "For one, dude wasn't attacked at no airport. Two, it wasn't no homeboys there. Three, it was a conversation. Four, we all going to Atlanta. I came back, I landed that day, and I came back that day. Big U stayed a week. Future stayed in Atlanta as well. So ain't no 'days later he got his a** whooped in LAX' 'cause the n***a wasn't in L.A.

Wack 100 Explains Future & Big U Story

"I'ma always tell the story," Wack 100 continued. "For one, it wasn't no extortion. It was a real deal that was a real debt and it really got paid. And Future ain't even the one that paid it. I've always said that. Future ain't pay that debt. It got paid the next day. If a motherf***er owes some money, if you see a motherf***er, you gon' holler at a motherf***er. But motherf***ers saying he was assaulted and all that, that's all cap."