Future Denies Big U & Wack 100 Claims By Reposting Doe Boy's Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Denies Big U Wack 100 Claims Repost Doe Boy Video
Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Doe Boy denied Wack 100's claims about chasing Future at the LAX airport a few years ago, allegations Big U is facing again.

Future has been pretty busy these days with his new album The Real Me, but he's still finding time to respond to Internet chatter. New federal charges against Eugene "Big U" Henley made allegations resurface about him and Wack 100 chasing down Fewtch back when he was with Ciara at the LAX airport almost four years ago. Doe Boy had blasted these claims when Wack made them back in 2022, a response that is as relevant as ever.

The Freebandz boss recently took to Instagram to repost the video of his artist blasting the Los Angeles executive's claims, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "N***as start off just lying," Doe Boy had said. "N***a said, 'What's that one b***h name? The singer b***h. His baby mama.' Boy, you know Ciara's name, bruh. Stop playing. N***as is crazy, bruh. And then, it don't even sound realistic at all, though. You telling me you ran down on Pluto and Ciara? Oh, you a bad motherf***er. Oh, this n***a crazy." Back in 2022, Fewtch had left a few crying-laughing emojis under this video.

In another video, Doe Boy had said the following about Wack 100: "You telling me n***a running from you at full speed, pulled his phone out, dialed a n***a number, got the n***a to answer, told him the story, threw the phone at you, and you caught that b***h? That n***a crazy."

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Future & Big U Allegations

Big U had denied these Future allegations as well, calling out Wack 100 for spreading alleged misinformation. "I. HAVE. NEVER. BEEN. N. .LAX AIRPORT. WITH. WACC100!! NOR DID WE RUN DOWN ON #FUTURE," he wrote on social media. "YALL WOULD GET IT N YALL HEAD THESE PEOPLE LIE ALL DAY... 10% TRUTH 90% THEM."

Now, this alleged situation is coming back up thanks to Big U's federal racketeering case. Paperwork in court filings allegedly refers to this airport incident as an example of Henley's threats and violent actions.

That hasn't been confirmed at press time, but folks reading between the lines connected these alleged dots. In any case, Future found it pertinent to reaffirm his denial of the whole thing. Elsewhere, we will soon see how Big U responds in court.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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