Future Denies Big U & Wack 100 Claims By Reposting Doe Boy's Video

Future has been pretty busy these days with his new album The Real Me, but he's still finding time to respond to Internet chatter. New federal charges against Eugene "Big U" Henley made allegations resurface about him and Wack 100 chasing down Fewtch back when he was with Ciara at the LAX airport almost four years ago. Doe Boy had blasted these claims when Wack made them back in 2022, a response that is as relevant as ever.

The Freebandz boss recently took to Instagram to repost the video of his artist blasting the Los Angeles executive's claims, as caught by DJ Akademiks on IG. "N***as start off just lying," Doe Boy had said. "N***a said, 'What's that one b***h name? The singer b***h. His baby mama.' Boy, you know Ciara's name, bruh. Stop playing. N***as is crazy, bruh. And then, it don't even sound realistic at all, though. You telling me you ran down on Pluto and Ciara? Oh, you a bad motherf***er. Oh, this n***a crazy." Back in 2022, Fewtch had left a few crying-laughing emojis under this video.

In another video, Doe Boy had said the following about Wack 100: "You telling me n***a running from you at full speed, pulled his phone out, dialed a n***a number, got the n***a to answer, told him the story, threw the phone at you, and you caught that b***h? That n***a crazy."

Future & Big U Allegations

Big U had denied these Future allegations as well, calling out Wack 100 for spreading alleged misinformation. "I. HAVE. NEVER. BEEN. N. .LAX AIRPORT. WITH. WACC100!! NOR DID WE RUN DOWN ON #FUTURE," he wrote on social media. "YALL WOULD GET IT N YALL HEAD THESE PEOPLE LIE ALL DAY... 10% TRUTH 90% THEM."

Now, this alleged situation is coming back up thanks to Big U's federal racketeering case. Paperwork in court filings allegedly refers to this airport incident as an example of Henley's threats and violent actions.