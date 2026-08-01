Adonis Wears KD's In Drake's Latest Instagram Story

BY Ben Atkinson
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2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Adonis Graham and Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

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Drake's son Adonis wore Nike KD's at OVO's second annual Charity Golf Classic, seen in a new Instagram story shared by Drake.

Drake's son Adonis Graham made an appearance in his father's latest Instagram story, and sneakerheads immediately clocked what was on his feet. The young golfer was spotted swinging away in a pair of Nike KD's, styled in a light blue colorway that matched his coordinated outfit from head to toe.

The moment came from OVO's second annual Charity Golf Classic, held on July 30th. Drake and his October's Very Own family hosted the event once again, bringing together friends, celebrities, and community members for a day built around golf, hospitality, and philanthropy. This year's proceeds went toward supporting a local healthcare network.

Seeing Adonis Graham in KD's isn't exactly a shock given Drake's close friendship with Kevin Durant. The two have collaborated repeatedly through NOCTA, most recently with a Fall 2026 collection tied to the KD 19. Drake has also appeared in multiple ad campaigns for Durant's signature line this year.

Whether intentional or not, dressing his son in KD's adds another small chapter to that ongoing partnership. It's a small detail, but these things rarely go unnoticed in sneaker circles. Even at a young age, Adonis is already becoming part of his father's larger sneaker story.

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Adonis Graham's Nike KD's

The OVO Golf Classic has quickly become a recurring event on Drake's calendar. Last year's inaugural tournament took place in Caledon, Ontario, drawing over 200 guests and raising money for the Scarborough Shooting Stars Foundation.

This year's event followed a similar format, mixing friendly competition with major fundraising for another Toronto-based cause. Clips from the day quickly spread online, giving fans a glimpse at the kind of experience Drake and his team continue to build each summer.

It's clear OVO isn't treating this as a one-off. Two years running now, Drake has used the tournament to blend his star-studded circle with genuine community impact.

If the pattern holds, this looks like it's shaping up into a lasting summer tradition for the OVO brand. The crossover between music, style, and sports is something everyone's eyes are glued to.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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