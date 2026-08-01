Adonis Wears KD's In Drake's Latest Instagram Story

Drake's son Adonis Graham made an appearance in his father's latest Instagram story, and sneakerheads immediately clocked what was on his feet. The young golfer was spotted swinging away in a pair of Nike KD's, styled in a light blue colorway that matched his coordinated outfit from head to toe.

The moment came from OVO's second annual Charity Golf Classic, held on July 30th. Drake and his October's Very Own family hosted the event once again, bringing together friends, celebrities, and community members for a day built around golf, hospitality, and philanthropy. This year's proceeds went toward supporting a local healthcare network.

Seeing Adonis Graham in KD's isn't exactly a shock given Drake's close friendship with Kevin Durant. The two have collaborated repeatedly through NOCTA, most recently with a Fall 2026 collection tied to the KD 19. Drake has also appeared in multiple ad campaigns for Durant's signature line this year.

Whether intentional or not, dressing his son in KD's adds another small chapter to that ongoing partnership. It's a small detail, but these things rarely go unnoticed in sneaker circles. Even at a young age, Adonis is already becoming part of his father's larger sneaker story.

Adonis Graham's Nike KD's

The OVO Golf Classic has quickly become a recurring event on Drake's calendar. Last year's inaugural tournament took place in Caledon, Ontario, drawing over 200 guests and raising money for the Scarborough Shooting Stars Foundation.

This year's event followed a similar format, mixing friendly competition with major fundraising for another Toronto-based cause. Clips from the day quickly spread online, giving fans a glimpse at the kind of experience Drake and his team continue to build each summer.

It's clear OVO isn't treating this as a one-off. Two years running now, Drake has used the tournament to blend his star-studded circle with genuine community impact.