Paul Pierce Pushes Back On Ex's $30K Child Support Request

A new court battle has Paul Pierce arguing that his ex's request for nearly $30,000 a month in child support no longer reflects his financial reality.

The dispute extends beyond finances. Pierce is asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of King, while Santiago is seeking sole custody. Their legal battle reportedly began earlier this year when Santiago filed a paternity petition after publicly stating that she had unsuccessfully tried to resolve the matter privately. Pierce later acknowledged he is King's father, and court records indicate he had been voluntarily paying Santiago $5,000 per month before the current support dispute.

Santiago is also seeking $100,000 in attorney's fees, along with nearly $20,000 to cover pregnancy, childbirth, and post-birth expenses. Her legal team pointed to comments Pierce made during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, where he said his endorsement earnings were so substantial that he never had to spend his NBA salary, as evidence that he could afford the higher amount. Pierce, however, says that picture no longer reflects reality.

A battle over child support is putting Paul Pierce's finances under the microscope. The NBA Hall of Famer is arguing his current income no longer supports the nearly $30,000 a month his ex is seeking for their young son . New court filings obtained by Complex show Pierce is opposing Princess Santiago's request for $29,811 in monthly child support for their son, King. Instead, he's asking the court to set payments at approximately $4,145 per month, saying the lower figure more accurately reflects his financial circumstances.

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