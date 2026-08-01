Paul Pierce Pushes Back On Ex's $30K Child Support Request

A battle over child support is putting Paul Pierce's finances under the microscope. The NBA Hall of Famer is arguing his current income no longer supports the nearly $30,000 a month his ex is seeking for their young son. New court filings obtained by Complex show Pierce is opposing Princess Santiago's request for $29,811 in monthly child support for their son, King. Instead, he's asking the court to set payments at approximately $4,145 per month, saying the lower figure more accurately reflects his financial circumstances.
Santiago is also seeking $100,000 in attorney's fees, along with nearly $20,000 to cover pregnancy, childbirth, and post-birth expenses. Her legal team pointed to comments Pierce made during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, where he said his endorsement earnings were so substantial that he never had to spend his NBA salary, as evidence that he could afford the higher amount. Pierce, however, says that picture no longer reflects reality.
Read More: Paul Pierce Admits Paternity, Seeks Joint Custody In Ongoing Legal Dispute
Declining Finances
According to the filing, Pierce earned roughly $1.5 million in 2025. However, he now says that number is expected to decline significantly when residual payments connected to his former role at Fox Sports 1 end in September. He also noted that he's already paying $44,000 each month in combined spousal and child support for four other children.
The filing further claims Santiago earns more than $400,000 annually, challenging the argument that she has limited financial resources. Pierce also pushed back against characterizations of his personal life included in the case, writing, "I live a quiet and stable life with my girlfriend. I do not drink to excess."
The dispute extends beyond finances. Pierce is asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of King, while Santiago is seeking sole custody. Their legal battle reportedly began earlier this year when Santiago filed a paternity petition after publicly stating that she had unsuccessfully tried to resolve the matter privately. Pierce later acknowledged he is King's father, and court records indicate he had been voluntarily paying Santiago $5,000 per month before the current support dispute.