Paul Pierce Pushes Back On Ex's $30K Child Support Request

BY Erika Marie
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NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Former Kansas Jayhawk Paul Pierce rallies the crowd during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A new court battle has Paul Pierce arguing that his ex's request for nearly $30,000 a month in child support no longer reflects his financial reality.

A battle over child support is putting Paul Pierce's finances under the microscope. The NBA Hall of Famer is arguing his current income no longer supports the nearly $30,000 a month his ex is seeking for their young son. New court filings obtained by Complex show Pierce is opposing Princess Santiago's request for $29,811 in monthly child support for their son, King. Instead, he's asking the court to set payments at approximately $4,145 per month, saying the lower figure more accurately reflects his financial circumstances.

Santiago is also seeking $100,000 in attorney's fees, along with nearly $20,000 to cover pregnancy, childbirth, and post-birth expenses. Her legal team pointed to comments Pierce made during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, where he said his endorsement earnings were so substantial that he never had to spend his NBA salary, as evidence that he could afford the higher amount. Pierce, however, says that picture no longer reflects reality.

Declining Finances

According to the filing, Pierce earned roughly $1.5 million in 2025. However, he now says that number is expected to decline significantly when residual payments connected to his former role at Fox Sports 1 end in September. He also noted that he's already paying $44,000 each month in combined spousal and child support for four other children.

The filing further claims Santiago earns more than $400,000 annually, challenging the argument that she has limited financial resources. Pierce also pushed back against characterizations of his personal life included in the case, writing, "I live a quiet and stable life with my girlfriend. I do not drink to excess."

The dispute extends beyond finances. Pierce is asking the court for joint legal and physical custody of King, while Santiago is seeking sole custody. Their legal battle reportedly began earlier this year when Santiago filed a paternity petition after publicly stating that she had unsuccessfully tried to resolve the matter privately. Pierce later acknowledged he is King's father, and court records indicate he had been voluntarily paying Santiago $5,000 per month before the current support dispute.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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